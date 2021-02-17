The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $41,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 39,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.34. 94,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.39. The company has a market capitalization of $300.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

