The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,674,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 47,732,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,082.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCF remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.87.
About The Hong Kong and China Gas
