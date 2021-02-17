The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,674,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 47,732,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,082.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCF remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

