The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.28% of The J. M. Smucker worth $36,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

