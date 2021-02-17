The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,302,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of The Kroger worth $104,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,357,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

