The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

KR stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

