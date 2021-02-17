The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,534 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.22% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $32,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

