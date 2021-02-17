The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.19% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $27,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,958,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,729,000 after purchasing an additional 103,715 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,268,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

