The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 7,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. 5,683,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

