The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $240.99

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.99 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 234.10 ($3.06). The North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 238.04 ($3.11), with a volume of 532,813 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of £335.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -19.23%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

