The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.5 days.

NNWWF opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The North West has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The North West from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

