The ODP (ODP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

