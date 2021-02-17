The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 186.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 815.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.