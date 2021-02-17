The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 186.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 815.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

