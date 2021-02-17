The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

