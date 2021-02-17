The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

The RealReal stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 670,312 shares of company stock worth $14,407,184 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter worth $76,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

