The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 72.9% Higher Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 72.9% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $163.53 million and approximately $172.62 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,235,588 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

