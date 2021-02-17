The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.02.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

