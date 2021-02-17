The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

The Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend by 57.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $715.99. 15,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $722.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.84.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

