The Shyft Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

