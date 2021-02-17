The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Price Target Raised to C$0.35 at Cormark

The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cormark to C$0.35 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE FIRE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. 36,310,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,143,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The Supreme Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.60.
The Supreme Cannabis Company Profile
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.