The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Price Target Raised to C$0.35 at Cormark

The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cormark to C$0.35 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE FIRE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. 36,310,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,143,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The Supreme Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.60.

The Supreme Cannabis Company Profile

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

