The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.90

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.90 and traded as high as $58.25. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 2,222 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.