The TJX Companies (TJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect The TJX Companies to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The TJX Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

