The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $82.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 146,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.