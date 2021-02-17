The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lifted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. The Trade Desk makes up 6.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of The Trade Desk worth $25,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,437,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,344 shares of company stock worth $110,017,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $44.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $824.88. 23,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,485. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.60, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

