The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 9th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 243,736 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $60,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after acquiring an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.97.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

