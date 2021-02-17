The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after acquiring an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.97.

DIS stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $338.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.15.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

