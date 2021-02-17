The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as high as C$2.75. The Westaim Co. (WED.V) shares last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 40,333 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.33 million and a P/E ratio of -11.71.

The Westaim Co. (WED.V) Company Profile (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

