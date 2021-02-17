The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 361.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 99,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 405.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Western Union by 21.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.51.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.