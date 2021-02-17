The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 24,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095,878. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

