The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 177,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.54% of The Williams Companies worth $131,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

