The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Up 7.6%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $60.80. 3,147,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,626,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned 3.56% of The9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

