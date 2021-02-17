THEKEY Hits One Day Volume of $105,360.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $105,360.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010443 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000509 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005159 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

