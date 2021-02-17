Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s share price rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 757,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 900,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

THTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

