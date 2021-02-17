Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s share price rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 757,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 900,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
THTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:THTX)
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.