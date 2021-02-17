ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Down 6.8%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 579,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,126,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

THMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.