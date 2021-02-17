THETA Hits Market Capitalization of $3.53 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. THETA has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and $166.83 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.40 or 0.00853227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045403 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.03 or 0.04946170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00044686 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00031651 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.