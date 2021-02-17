Thingschain Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $91,277.36 and approximately $2,093.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,029.03 or 0.99927768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00046775 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00117969 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

