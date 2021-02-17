Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Shares Down 0.2%

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 247,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,301,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

In other Thoma Bravo Advantage news, major shareholder Bravo Advantage Sponsor Thoma bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,000,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000,000,000.00.

About Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

