Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) Quiet Period Set To End on February 24th

Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 24th. Thoma Bravo Advantage had issued 90,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $900,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Thoma Bravo Advantage’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TBA opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

In related news, major shareholder Bravo Advantage Sponsor Thoma acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,000,000.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000,000,000.00.

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

