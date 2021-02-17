Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045,806 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.54% of Thomson Reuters worth $625,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

