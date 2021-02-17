Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,890 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $30,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 153.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 29.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

