Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $21,270.06 and approximately $87,940.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.00448417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

