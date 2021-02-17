ThoreCoin (THR) Market Capitalization Reaches $882.45 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $10,179.81 or 0.19500000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $882.45 million and approximately $60,533.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00315457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00068951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00082060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00453928 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00172485 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

