ThreeFold Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $5,913.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00061081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00318871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00081882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00074142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.00449456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,808.49 or 0.86004563 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

