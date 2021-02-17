ThreeFold (TFT) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One ThreeFold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $5,530.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00059683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00275880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00081484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00072690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.00417328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00177467 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Token Trading

