Thugs Finance (THUGS) Price Reaches $12.19

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $152,745.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for about $12.19 or 0.00023315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 173.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00323048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00076177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00082248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00446483 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.12 or 0.85409131 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

