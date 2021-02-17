Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $58.08 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00659043 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

