Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $47.12 million and approximately $27.96 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00609680 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.