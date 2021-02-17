Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Shares Up 19.1%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares shot up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $34.25. 423,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 171,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIRX)

We are an insurance broker operating in China through our VIE, TRX ZJ, and its PRC subsidiaries. We distribute a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances.

