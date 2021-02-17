TigerCash Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $365,203.64 and approximately $2.50 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.64 or 0.00398779 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

