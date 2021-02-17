Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01), with a volume of 116,194,998 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £61.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

In other Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) news, insider Trevor Phillips bought 2,777,770 shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £1,499,995.80 ($1,959,754.12).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

