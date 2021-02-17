Titan Capital Management LLC CA Acquires Shares of 41,563 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.6% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

